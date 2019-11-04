Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa: Mound Offers Annual Grief Retreat and Remembering Service

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sinsinawa Mound is offering those who have experienced loss in their lives ways to make the holidays a little easier while acknowledging the loss.

“Grief Retreat: Journey toward Wholeness” is being offered 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Throughout our life, we experience the loss of people, places, and things. We will reflect on our losses and discover how loss can lead to greater wholeness and holiness with questions such as these: What have been the losses in my life? How have I dealt with the grief of the loss? Do the people who have died live on in my life? How do I find hope in the midst of the pain of the loss? Sister Mary Hopkins, OP, is a certified grief specialist and will lead you through this day. The cost is $50 per single or family, which includes a noon meal for one person. Additional meals are $8 per person. The registration deadline is Nov. 29.



“Remembering Our Loved Ones at Holiday Time” will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. This ecumenical service will honor family and friends who have died by displaying a personalized ornament on a tree in Queen of the Rosary Chapel. This service is a living memorial and provides an opportunity for you and your family to experience a new and meaningful ritual. After the service, you may take your ornament and place it in your home during the holiday season. To remember your loved one(s) with an ornament, please contact Janice at (608) 748-4411, ext. 811, by Nov. 27. A freewill offering will be appreciated.

For more information, contact Guest Services at (608) 748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the Motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.