Dominican Sisters of Racine – ‘Heart of the Family: Strength through Community’

Bethany Apartments’ domestic abuse healing program marked October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a special luncheon and program on Saturday, October 5. The “Heart of the Family: Strength through Community” event hosted domestic abuse survivor Agnes Kirby, who spoke poignantly of her experience. Racine Dominican Sister Evelyn Lins was honored as one of the founders and the first executive director of Bethany Apartments. Read article in The Journal Times