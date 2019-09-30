Dominican Sisters of Tacoma: ‘Dominicans Participate in Seattle Archdiocesan Fund Campaign’

The Archdiocese of Seattle is in the midst of a Capital Campaign to raise funds for the priests’ medical and pension plan. The sisters in the Archdiocese are included in this Campaign and will receive funds for the ongoing retirement and care needs of our sisters. Although speaking at parish Masses, attending meetings is time intensive, we are happy to participate knowing that all of our work is benefiting our communities. The Dominican Sisters of Tacoma and Adrian are active participants of the other founding communities in the Archdiocese of Seattle.