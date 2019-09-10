Siena Retreat Center, Racine, WI: Engage the Differences to Make a Difference

On November 14-17, 2019, Siena Retreat Center in Racine, WI, will offer “Enter the Chaos: Engage the Differences to Make a Difference,” a reflective four-day program for those wishing to explore contemporary issues and current events from a deeper place of contemplation. The program will be facilitated by Institute for Communal Contemplation and Dialogue founder Nancy Sylvester, IHM; Margaret Galiardi, OP (Amityville), former North American Co-Promoter of Justice for the world-wide Dominican Order; and Vernice Solimar, PhD, former chair of Consciousness and Transformative Studies at John F. Kennedy University.



The weekend experience will draw on the transformative power of contemplation and engage participants in reflection on their values and their role in the evolutionary process. Participants will explore the tension among different stages of consciousness and seemingly opposing value systems through processes of communal contemplation and dialogue. The program seeks to guide participants to deepen their interior lives through contemplative processes and to integrate the skills learned to engage persons with different worldviews.

The retreat begins at 2:00pm on Thursday, November 14, and ends at 1:00pm on Sunday, November 17. The cost of $410 includes a non-refundable deposit of $50, overnight accommodations, meals, and the program. To register, visit www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590. Siena Retreat Center, located on Lake Michigan, features individual bedrooms with private bath. Founded in 1966, Siena Retreat Center is a ministry of the Racine Dominicans.