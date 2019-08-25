Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose Job Opportunity

Mission Advancement Director, Annual Appeal

The Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose is a community dedicated to proclaiming a prophetic and inclusive way of being Church and inviting others into the mission and vision of St. Dominic and Mother Pia. The Sisters are seeking an experienced fundraiser to implement the four-fold Annual Appeal and its related activities for 32-40 hours per week. The primary goal of the position is attracting and retaining new friends, donors and volunteers, and creating an expanded base of support for the congregation and Motherhouse programs. The Mission Advancement Director is required to have a college degree, at least five years’ experience in fundraising, solid computer skills, including proficiency in Donor Perfect, effective presentation abilities and the desire and ability to work in a team setting.



To gain a deeper understanding of the mission and ministries of the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose and a complete Position Description visit https://www.msjdominicans.org/job-opportunities.

For more information, the complete job description or to submit an application letter and resume, please contact Maureen Gallagher mgallagher@TheReidGroup.biz by September 25, 2019.

The Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose is an equal opportunity employer.