The Dominican Sisters of San Rafael announce the election of their new leadership team. The elected members, who will take office on September 22, 2019, are Sister Carla Kovack, OP (Prioress General), Sister Cathy Murray, OP (First Councillor), Sister Barbara Green, OP (Second Councillor), Sister Abby Newton, OP (Councillor), Sister Margaret Diener, OP (Councillor).