The Dominican School of Philosophy & Theology: Job Opening

POSITION AVAILABLE: OFFICE MANAGER. The Dominican School of Philosophy & Theology is looking to hire a full-time Office Manager. Reporting to the Donor Services Manager & Executive Assistant to the President, you will provide critical administrative support to our faculty, staff, and students to ensure that the day to day operations of the school run smoothly. You will also support the Donor Services Manager for school fundraising and event management. Applicants are requested to email a résumé and thoughtful cover letter to dsptrecruiting@dspt.edu. For more details about this job opportunity, please click here.