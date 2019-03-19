Dominican Sisters of Adrian: ‘Workshop Teaches Participants to Move from Chaos to Breakthrough’

March 8, 2019 – Chaos may best describe how we are experiencing the political, social, and ecclesial world around us. In her workshop, “Chaos – Contemplation – Moving Toward Breakthrough,” Sister Nancy Sylvester, IHM, describes how we can live in this chaotic time in such a way that we move toward breakthrough rather than breakdown. The workshop is from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Weber Retreat and Conference Center.



During her talk, Sister Nancy offers insights as to why our time is significant in evolutionary history and how attention to one’s interior journey through contemplative practices is necessary if we are to move forward.

Sister Nancy, founder of the Institute for Communal Contemplation and Dialogue, ministered for 15 years on the staff of NETWORK, a Catholic social justice lobby in Washington, D.C. She served as President of her religious community, the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Monroe, Michigan, from 1994 to 2000, and in 2001 completed her three-year term as President of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR).

The $50 cost includes lunch. Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by contacting Weber Center at 517-266-4000 or webercenter@adriandominicans.org.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian. Enter the Eastern-most driveway of the complex and follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call 517-266-4000.