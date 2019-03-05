Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa: ‘Beyond Consumerism’ Workshop

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join Eric Anglada and Sister Christin Tomy, OP, for a workshop that helps ease into letting go of belongings while discovering a connection to your community and living simply. Belonging, Not Belongings: A Retreat on Community, Simplicity, and Sustainable Living will be held at Sinsinawa Mound 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 6. In a time of great social and ecological upheaval, it is vital that we forge alternative ways of being in the world. During the retreat, participants will grapple with and explore lifestyles that go beyond the consumer paradigm and instead generate connection and kinship. Drawing from examples as diverse as permaculture, Scripture, and 20th-century luminaries Thomas Merton and Dorothy Day, we will inspire one another to redefine the “good life.” For more information, contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.