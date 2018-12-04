December 4, 2018 Photo of the Week: Dominican Sisters of Peace Associate Receives Martin de Porres Award Left to right, back row: Fr. Juan Torres, OP, Director of Development, Southern Dominican Province; Dominican Sisters of Peace Ceal Warner, Pat Thomas, Dominic Savio; Fr. Tom Condon, OP, Provincial, Southern Dominican Province; Dominican Sister of Peace Suzanne Brauer. Left to right, front row: Dr. Cynthia Thomas, OPA; Dominican Sisters of Peace Therese Leckert, Angeline Magro, Dorothy Trosclair, Joan Arceneaux. (Photos by Michael Maples, Southern Dominican Province, USA) Read article