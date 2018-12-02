St. Catherine of Siena Center at Dominican University: ‘The Recurring Call of Advent to Become What We Pray’

The St. Catherine of Siena Center at Dominican University invites you too:

“The Recurring Call of Advent to Become What We Pray”

Fr. James Marchionda, OP

Thursday, December 13, 7 pm. $10

This inspiring presentation of scripture, song, preaching and conversation will highlight Advent’s invitation to a deeper participation in God’s dream for the world. We are not called to a simplistic passive waiting; we are called to action throughout these sacred days – an action that finds us becoming what we pray. Fr. Marchionda is the Prior Provincial of the Dominican Friars of the Central Province of the USA.

Register here: http://events.dom.edu/ marchionda

