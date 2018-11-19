Dominican Sisters of Peace: ‘Three Generations of Ohio Dominican University Students Collaborate to Create Children’s Books’

Dominican Sister of Peace Rosemary Loomis, OP and a mother-daughter pair of Ohio Dominican alumnae have collaborated to create two children’s books. The first, Henry’s Hope, deals with loss and grieving – an appropriate topic for Sr. Rosemary, a grief counselor and a member of the National Organization of Parents of Murdered Children. Mr. Irvin’s Eggs, the second of Sr. Rosemary’s books, is s story of charity, and of interracial and intergenerational friendships. Both books can be purchased by emailing sisterrosiesbooks@oppeace.org . Read article