Summertime and Sisters’ Jubilees
Summer is here and it is that time of year to share the list of Dominican sisters across the United States who are celebrating anniversaries of profession as vowed religious this year. Many of the congregations feature stories and photos about their Jubilarians online. These are the congregations celebrating Jubilees, and links to more information (the list is being updated regularly, so please check back):
Dominican Sisters of Adrian
2018 Jubilarians
Dominican Sisters of Blauvelt
2018 Jubilarians
Dominican Sisters of Caldwell
2018 Jubilarians
Dominican Sisters of Grand Rapids
2018 Jubilarians
Dominican Sisters of Hope
2018 Jubilarians
Dominican Sisters of
Mission San Jose
2018 Jubilarians
Dominican Sisters of Peace
2018 Jubilarians (Please click on each highlighted name for their Jubilee profile)
Dominican Sisters of Racine
2018 Jubilarians
Dominican Sisters of San Rafael
2018 Jubilarians
Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa
2018 Jubilarians
Dominican Sisters of Sparkill
2018 Jubilarians
Dominican Sisters of Springfield
2018 Jubilarians
Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic
2018 Jubilarians