Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa: ‘Native Americans Join Voices’

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Native Voices will be held at Sinsinawa Mound Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This conference offers an opportunity to listen and engage with regional American Indian leaders working to restore land, renew their cultural and spiritual traditions, and build just relationships with creation. Meskwaki, Ho Chunk, Navajo and Arapaho speakers and musicians will give voice to their contemporary lives and struggles and speak to their culture and history.



The registration deadline is Oct. 21, and the fee is $25. To register, visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter or call Guest Services at 608-748-4411. For more information, contact Eric Anglada at the same number or via email at eric.anglada@gmail.com. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.