2018 Fanjeaux Seminar Group in Carcassonne

Submitted by Patty Dougherty, OP (San Rafael)

Faculty, staff, and students from eight Dominican colleges met at the Toulouse airport the end of May for the Twenty-second annual Fanjeaux seminar. The community of 30 studied, reflected, dined, discussed, and walked together during the 12-day experience in Carcassonne (and 4 days in Paris). Faculty and staff explored issues concerning Dominican colleges today (e.g., St. Dominic’s life, Dominican values, justice and diversity issues, Dominican spirituality) with Renaud Silly, O.P. (Ecole biblique, Jerusalem) and Colleen Mallon,O.P. (Aquinas Institute of Theology, St. Louis). Students studied the Middle Ages under the guidance of Mary Haymann. All participated in the nearly daily field trips to places associated with the Middle Ages or with Dominican history (e.g., the small town of Fanjeaux). The coordinating team was led by Trudi Goggin of Dominican University, River Forest, IL, and included Francois Haymann, Sue Kaszynski, and Patricia Dougherty, O.P. Next year, Catherine Muscente (Molloy College) will take the lead for this Fanjeaux seminar to be held from May 28 to June 13, 2019.