On Sunday, August 5, 2018, the Sisters of Saint Dominic of Blauvelt, New York, along with “Associates, families, and friends came together in Blauvelt to [celebrate the Feast of Saint Dominic and] witness the Associate First Commitment of Maureen O’Dwyer Zeiss, as well as the Commitment Renewals of Darlyne Lawson and Joan Crinnian.” Read article