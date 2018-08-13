Dominican Sister of San Rafael and Artist, Joanne Cullimore, OP, Paints Image in Response to the Crisis of Children Being Separated from their Parents

In seeking ways to respond to the crisis of children being separated from their parents at the southern border, San Rafael Dominican sister and artist, Joanne Cullimore, OP painted an image and added a prayer in Spanish. It is a modern day retablo, an artistic expression she is familiar with from many years of painting trips she took to Mexico, New Mexico and other parts of the southwestern U.S.

The San Rafael Dominicans have made it into a prayer card and are inviting prayers for the children and their parents.

Please click here for the prayer card.