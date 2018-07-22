Dominican Sisters of Amityville: ‘Sister Gina Fleming, OP Wins the Sister Pat Brady Award’

This year was the 20th Dominican High Schools Preaching Conference on June 25-30, 2018! This event gathers students and mentors from around the nation to learn about the Order of Preachers and the Dominican spirit! It’s our way of carrying on the charism! The event was held in Michigan this year…with 80 students from 19 high schools around the nation attending, including St. Agnes Academic High School in College Point, NY.



For our congregation it was especially exciting because S. Gina Fleming, the director of youth promotion for our order, was surprised with the Pat Brady Award. S. Gina has worked tirelessly for 20 years to bring our spirit and history to young people around the nation! Most recently, she has formed the “Dominican Youth Movement” which pulls under one umbrella, the National and local Dominican High School Preaching Conferences, the Preaching in Action College Conference, Dominican Young Adults, the International Dominican Youth Movement and more.

When presenting the award, the director of the high school conference S. Mary Soher labeled her as one of many people in the Dominican Order who “truly listen deeply to God” and speaks to young people “not only to them in their hearts but through the signs of the times.”

Read more about the Dominican High Schools Preaching Conference:

“2018 S. Patricia Brady, OP Award for extraordinary service and contributions in furthering the traditions and charism of the Dominican Order presented to S. Gina Fleming, OP”