Dominican Sisters of Grand Rapids: ‘March for Our Lives’

Grassroots, non-partisan, student-led organizations planned rallies and marches to protest gun violence in schools on March 24, 2018. Reports indicated that there were March For Our Lives gatherings in Washington DC and 800+ sibling marches across the globe.



In Grand Rapids, the student-led group invited supporters to gather at Rosa Park Circle stating: “We are marching for sensible gun legislation. We are marching for the victims and survivors of school shootings. We are marching for every student in every classroom across America who doesn’t feel safe at their own school. We are marching for our lives. March with us.”

“We thank the 30 plus Sisters, Associates and Sunday Assembly participants who represented the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids marching in Seattle, Washington, Key West, Florida and downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan,” said Sr. Brigid Clingman, promoter of justice for the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids.