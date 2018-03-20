Dominican Sisters of Hope: Catholic Sisters and the Empowerment of Women Around the World

Dominican Sisters of Hope’s digital journalist/communicator, Gina Ciliberto wrote an article for YES! Magazine: “The Catholic Sisters Empowering Women Around the World.” In the article Gina states, “Women worldwide hold the keys to our future. And we’re not alone in this belief: Next week, hundreds of women will gather from around the world to explore the challenges and opportunities for empowering women and achieving gender equality at the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women […]”

