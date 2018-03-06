Dominican Women Afire Easter Preaching

“The Alleluia Heart: Praising God’s Goodness.”

Dominican Women Afire will be preaching during the Easter Season!

Thanks to those who have registered to receive the daily preaching, “The Alleluia Heart: Praising God’s Goodness.“! You do not need to re-register.

There is still time to register…

Easter Sunday to Pentecost, Dominican Women Afire will offer a daily preaching and will deliver right to your inbox. Be inspired and challenged and connected to the Word alive in each of us! To receive the daily preaching, click here and complete the form.