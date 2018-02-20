Heartland Center for Spirituality: Four Conversions and Spiritual Freedom – A Lenten Webinar Series

Presented by Carla Mae Streeter, OP

March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018

6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Topics include:

Religious Conversion: Being Grasped by God (March 6)

Psychic Conversion: The Dissolving of Psychic Scarring (March 13)

Moral Conversion: From Short-Term Satisfaction to Long-Term Good (March 20)

Intellectual Conversion: Monitoring My Own Soul (March 27)

Registration and more info: http://shalomplace.com/inetmin/lent-2018.html

Carla Mae Streeter, OP is a Dominican of the Congregation of Catherine of Siena in Racine, Wisconsin. She is presently a professor (emerita) of Systematic theology and Spirituality at Aquinas Institute of Theology, a graduate school of Theology and Ministry sponsored by the Dominicans of the Central Province adjoined to St. Louis University in St. Louis. She is author of Foundations of Spirituality: A Systematic Approach (2013) and Seasons of the Soul: An Intimate God in Liturgical Time (2012).