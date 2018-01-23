Aquinas Institute of Theology: “A Dialogue on Women and the Diaconate”

Sister Gloria Marie is a former prioress of the Mission San Jose Dominicans. In that role she was present at the meeting of Superiors General in Rome when the idea of reinstating the order of diaconate for women was presented to Pope Francis. She is also the daughter of a deacon and will share her experiences and insights.

Father Seán Martin, president of Aquinas Institute of Theology, is a Scripture scholar who has studied in depth the role of deacons as described in the New Testament. Since 1983, he has taught in deacon formation programs for a number of dioceses throughout the United States.