‘My Neighborhood – Pilsen: Father Charles Dahm’

Father Charles (Chuck) Dahm, O.P. was featured in Chicago’s WTTW about his work and missionary spirit. “Father Charles Dahm is a dyed-in-the-wool activist, following in the footsteps of old-school, firebrand Catholic priests. He has never shied away from an opportunity to challenge authority or hesitated to speak his mind. But he says it is always in service of a single goal: bringing about a more just and peaceful world for all, in other words, putting his faith into action.” Read article