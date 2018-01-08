Dominican University Lecture – Fire in My Bones: Biblical Foundations of the Dominican Charism

Fire in My Bones: Biblical Foundations of the Dominican Charism, presented by Sr. Laurie Brink, OP

Diane Kennedy, OP Lecture and Dinner

Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 5 pm

Dominican University, Shaffer Silveri Atrium, Parmer Hall

7900 West Division Street, River Forest, IL 60305



Join Sr. Laurie Brink, OP for the Diane Kennedy, OP Lecture and Dinner “Fire in My Bones: Biblical Foundations of the Dominican Charism.” For 800 years, women and men have taken up the mantel of Dominic and proclaimed God’s justice and mercy to a world bankrupted of both. This lecture proposes that a three-fold biblical foundation—the Word Prophetic, the Word Incarnate, and the Word Proclaimed—informs and sustains the Dominican charism, and provides direction for all those who seek to build a more holy and just world. A Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa, Laurie Brink is an Associate Professor of New Testament Studies at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.

Here is the webpage with more info: http://events.dom.edu/diane-kennedy-op-lecture