Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose: ‘Blogging Into Deeper Love’

Sister Gloria Marie Jones, OP and Rachel K. Cheng, Ph.D. have launched a conversation about the call to greater love. These posts start an open dialogue around Dominican spirituality and how to “Journey Into Greater Love.” They aim to capture both Sister Gloria and Rachel’s reflections on modern challenges to finding meaning in love from both the sacred and secular experience. Initially, the dialogue reflects upon the season of Advent in our modern world, what gifts and love we may find in ourselves and in each other.



S. Gloria is the former Congregational Prioress of the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose and Rachel coordinates social media communications for the congregation.

Sister Gloria’s blog may be found here: https://gloriamjonesop.blogspot.com

Rachel Cheng’s blog may be found here: https://rkcheng.wordpress.com