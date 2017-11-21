Photo of the Week: Dominican Sisters of Amityville Walk in Interfaith Pilgrimage

On Sunday, November 12, Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville, Dominican Youth and Associates (along with many others) walked in an interfaith pilgrimage to petition Congressman Peter King’s Office in Massapequa, Long Island, NY on behalf of the immigrant population which would be affected by DACA (the Dream Act that gives legal status to immigrants who came to the US as children). It was a beautiful day. Thanks to those Sisters and Associates of our Congregation, former members and Dominican Youth who walked behind our Sisters of St. Dominic banner and supported this pilgrimage effort.