Dominican Women Afire Advent Preaching

You are invited to a one sentence preaching event each day in Advent! What? Yes, a one sentence preaching! Here is how it will work…Each day in Advent a scripture quote from the Readings of the Day will be posted on the Dominican Women Afire Facebook page. You are invited to write a one-sentence…okay, maybe two…offering from your prayer and reflection in the comments. This on-going stream of prayers, thoughts, and offerings will continue to build throughout the day keeping us in the flow of God’s Word active and alive!

Go to our Facebook page, Dominican Women Afire, and like us to participate and/or to see the evolving preaching each day!