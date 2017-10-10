Dominican Sister of Caldwell Pat Daly, OP Receives Legacy Award

Sr. Pat Daly, OP, receives the Legacy Award at the Interfaith Center for Corporate Responsibility Annual Event last night! Also honored was Michael Crosby, OFM Cap., who passed away in August.

In photo: Reg McKillip, OP (Sinsinawa); Mary Brigid Clingman, OP (Grand Rapids); Eileen Ivory, OP (Caldwell); Eileen Gannon, OP (Sparkill); Pat Daly, OP (Caldwell); Didi Madden, OP (Blauvelt); Ann Monica Seemann, OP (Caldwell); Deborah Lynch, OP (Caldwell); Catherine Waters, OP (Caldwell). Celebrating but not in photo: Linda Hincken, OPA (Amityville) and Judy Byron, OP (Adrian). Read more