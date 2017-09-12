St. Rose Parish to Honor Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters for 100 Years of Service

SINSINAWA, Wis.—St. Rose Parish, Cuba City, Wis., will honor the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters for 100 years of service to the school and faith community at the 10 a.m. liturgy Sunday, Sept. 17. Sister Toni Harris, OP, prioress of the Sinsinawa Dominican Congregation, will speak. A free breakfast sponsored by the Knights of Columbus will be served in the school cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At noon, Father David Flanagan will speak and give special recognition to Sister Georgianna Dorsey, OP, former principal, and Sister Marian DeGrood, OP, parish volunteer, for their extensive service with the St. Rose community. All are welcome to attend.



One hundred thirty-five Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters have served St. Rose as teachers, principals and parish ministers, supporting the efforts of the parish throughout these 100 years. The school opened in the fall of 1916 with four sisters, a principal and three teachers. According to the St. Rose Convent annals, there were 56 children in the first and second grades (one room); 32 in the third and fourth grades; and 40 in the fifth and sixth grades, for a total of 128 pupils. Sister Marian continues to serve St. Rose as a parish outreach minister, helping the Rev. Flanagan, attending the Friday morning children’s Mass and visiting people at Epione Pavilion skilled care center. The completion of a century of service and relationship with the people of St. Rose is something to celebrate. Come mark this milestone with the sisters. To learn more about the Sinsinawa Dominicans, visit www.sinsinawa.org.