Dominican Sisters of Adrian Open Immigration Assistance Office

September 11, 2017, Adrian, Michigan – The Adrian Dominican Sisters announce the opening on September 11, 2017, of its new Immigration Assistance Office to help local immigrants in their efforts to obtain residency or citizenship status. Sister Attracta Kelly, OP, immigration attorney and former Prioress of the Adrian Dominican Sisters, is the director.



While the office will assist immigrants facing any challenges, Sister Attracta sees special urgency in helping young immigrants who were brought to the United States as children and who are undocumented. The Trump Administration announced on September 5 that it is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which offered temporary protection from deportation for these young “dreamers.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will phase out DACA by March 5, 2018, but approved requests and corresponding work permits will remain valid until they expire. If you or someone you know has DACA requests that will expire between September 5, 2017, and March 5, 2018, please call Sister Attracta at 517-266-3448 as soon as possible. All renewals must be completed in the Immigration Assistance Office by Wednesday, September 27, 2017, to meet the DHS deadline.

The Immigration Assistance Office is located in Madden Hall at the Adrian Dominican Sisters Motherhouse Campus, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive. All assistance is free.