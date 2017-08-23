Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose to Welcome New Candidate

Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose will welcome Kieu Tran as a candidate in a simple Entrance ceremony at the Motherhouse in Fremont on Saturday, August 26, 2017 during Evening Prayer surrounded by her family and Dominican Sisters. Kieu was born in Vietnam, spent about a year at a refugee camp in the Philippines with her family, and came to the U.S. at the age of one. She grew up as the middle child in a large family of seven children in Modesto, California. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Human Biology from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD). It was at the Newman Center at UCSD that she first met Dominican friars, and her experiences deepened and renewed her interest in religious life. After graduation she spent a year serving in campus ministry at UCSD, and she has worked in her home parish of Our Lady of Fatima during the past year. She states, “I look forward to God’s plan for me with an open and joyful heart.”