Dominican Sister of San Rafael Gloria Montanez, O.P.’s Children’s Book Published

Dominican Sister of San Rafael Gloria Montanez, OP (author name: Gloria St. Joy), has written a children’s book called Addie’s One Wish to The Brightest Star. It is a fun and entertaining book about family and friends with family values of respect, love, and kindness woven through it which is suitable for children ages 5-9 years of age. It is available at Amazon.com.

To learn more about the book, please see Catholic San Francisco’s article, “Dominican Sister Turns Late-life Literary Calling into Book.”