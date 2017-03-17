The North American Dominican Justice Promoters Gathered Near Chicago March 2-4, 2017
Submitted by Marcelline Koch, O.P.
The North American Dominican Justice Promoters gathered at Techny Towers near Chicago March 2-4. This bi-annual gathering is an opportunity for promoter input and discussion on the signs of the times and the subsequent updating of the US Dominican Call to Justice as well as serving as a support to the promoters in their justice work.
The process for the meeting focused less on specific issues and more on the realities of our time. After a conversation on truth and the post-truth era, promoters noted the major trends in society leading to injustice. In a spirit of hope, they also listed the trends leading to justice.
Margaret Mayce, OP, shared from the UN New York agenda on the Sustainable Development Goals, Migrants & Refugees, and the Commission on the Status of Women. Pat Daly, OP, updated the group on climate change financing and looking at future models of corporate responsibility.
Brendan Curran, OP, and Bernadine Karge, OP, gave highlights from the Salamanca Congress on the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights. This lead to a discussion of how the Salamanca Statement could influence our work and help frame the Call to Justice. This work is being continued by a smaller group of promoters and will be shared when completed.
Participants:
- Frances Belanger, OP, Eastern Province
- M. Brigid Clingman, OP, Grand Rapids
- Brendan Curran, OP. Central Province
- Chuck Dahm, OP, N. American Co-Promoter
- Pat Daly, OP, Corporate Responsibility
- Patricia DeMarco, OP, Amityville
- Pat Farrell, OP, DSC
- Mary Feigen, OP, Hope
- Eileen Gannon, OP, Sparkill
- Lyn Kirkconnell, San Rafael
- Bernadine Karge, OP, Sinsinawa & Salamanca Congress
- Marcelline Koch, OP, N. American Co-Promoter, Springfield
- Bernhard Kohl, OP, German Province
- Kelly Litt, OP, Peace
- Ann Marie Lustig, OP, Tacoma
- Emily Masse, OP, Amityville
- Margaret Mayce, OP, NGO Representative to the UN
- Judy Lu McDonnell, OP, San Rafael
- John Morris, OP. Western Province
- Kathy Nolan, OP, Adrian
- Aniede Okure, OP, African Faith & Justice Network
- Joy Peterson, PBVM, Sinsinawa
- Ceil Roeger, OP, Houston
- Jean Verber, OP, Racine