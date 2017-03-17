The North American Dominican Justice Promoters Gathered Near Chicago March 2-4, 2017

Submitted by Marcelline Koch, O.P.

The North American Dominican Justice Promoters gathered at Techny Towers near Chicago March 2-4. This bi-annual gathering is an opportunity for promoter input and discussion on the signs of the times and the subsequent updating of the US Dominican Call to Justice as well as serving as a support to the promoters in their justice work.



The process for the meeting focused less on specific issues and more on the realities of our time. After a conversation on truth and the post-truth era, promoters noted the major trends in society leading to injustice. In a spirit of hope, they also listed the trends leading to justice.

Margaret Mayce, OP, shared from the UN New York agenda on the Sustainable Development Goals, Migrants & Refugees, and the Commission on the Status of Women. Pat Daly, OP, updated the group on climate change financing and looking at future models of corporate responsibility.

Brendan Curran, OP, and Bernadine Karge, OP, gave highlights from the Salamanca Congress on the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights. This lead to a discussion of how the Salamanca Statement could influence our work and help frame the Call to Justice. This work is being continued by a smaller group of promoters and will be shared when completed.

Participants: