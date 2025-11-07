DVM Meets with Vatican Dicastery

On Thursday, October 16, 2025, six members of Dominican Veritas Ministries (DVM) met with leaders of the Dicastery for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and the Societies of Apostolic Life, a division of the Roman curia. The Dicastery’s purpose is “to promote, encourage, and regulate the practice of the evangelical counsels, how they are lived out in the approved forms of consecrated life and all matters concerning the life and activity of Societies of Apostolic Life throughout the Latin Church” (vatican.va). In December 2022, the Dicastery approved the Sisters’ application to create Dominican Veritas Ministries and the transfer of an initial 9 schools sponsored by the Dominican Sisters of Adrian, Houston, and Sinsinawa. In July 2024, the Dicastery approved an application by the Dominican Sisters of Peace to transfer four of their sponsored schools to DVM.

The October 16 gathering was DVM’s first meeting with the Dicastery. Representing DVM were Srs. Mary Margaret Pachucki, OP (President), Colleen Settles, OP (Vice-President), M. Paul McCaughey, OP (Secretary), Donna Pollard, OP, and Kathleen Tait, OP, and Kristin Barstow Melley, PhD (Executive Director).

The meeting opened with a prayer prepared by Sr. M. Paul McCaughey. Sr. Mary Margaret led DVM’s presentation, highlighting the factors that have contributed to DVM’s successful start. The meeting’s discussion centered on the work and progress of DVM’s first year and half as the canonical sponsor of 13 educational ministries, outlined in DVM’s Foundational Report. The Dicastery representatives stated that this was the first meeting they have had with a new educational pontifical public juridic person (PJP). They expressed great satisfaction with DVM’s development and innovative approaches to formation and collaboration across and among the various ministries. Together, participants discussed the challenges facing Catholic schools in the United States and the need for continuous formation experiences for all members of a school community. Going forward, the Dicastery encouraged DVM to continue to promote Dominican, Catholic formation opportunities and invited DVM to urge its schools to reflect on and deepen their ways to support the poor and marginalized. The meeting concluded with a brief walk to a balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square and Cathedral, captured above.