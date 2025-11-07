DSC Update: Carrying the Spirit of Encuentro Forward

The afterglow of the DSC Encuentro continues to shine brightly! It was an impactful and spirit-filled gathering—an experience that stirred hearts, sparked hope, and deepened our sense of connection as Dominican family. Together, we prayed, reflected, and discerned where the Spirit is calling us in this moment of transformation. The energy, wisdom, and joy that filled the Encuentro continue to guide and inspire our next steps as a Conference.

The Encuentro brought together 16 DSC congregations among the 257 in-person attendees—including 69 leaders, 158 sisters, and 29 associates/Dominican Family members and guests. More than 325 devices were logged in for the livestream sessions, allowing many others to join virtually and share in the spirit of the event from across the country.

Participants left the Encuentro filled with a sense of excitement, motivation, and renewed commitment to the future of the Dominican Sisters Conference. The days were filled with heartfelt conversation, inspiring preaching, and moments of real encounter.

Two powerful keynote addresses grounded the gathering. S. Christina Atienza, OP (Dominican Sisters of San Rafael), invited us to imagine religious life as a living, transforming body in her talk, “Preaching Truth and Hope in a Time of Transformation.” She reflected, “What an image for where we are! The familiar skin of religious life is being shed. A new form is already emerging, but it is soft, fragile, and not yet recognizable—an interim.”

S. Margaret Mayce, OP, Coordinator of the Dominican Sisters International Confederation (DSIC), also offered a stirring keynote reflection, reminding us that Encuentro—which means “to encounter”—is at the very heart of our Dominican life. Quoting Pope Francis, she reflected, “You are here for Encuentro, which Pope Francis calls a time to encounter one another, to tear down walls and build bridges.”

During the gathering, participants engaged in breakout sessions that gave rise to working groups focused on key areas of mission and collaboration. Each group centered their dialogue around a guiding question, captured on large posters throughout the room. The energy of those conversations was palpable, and they have already begun to bear fruit. Two of the groups—the Justice Working Group and one of the Governance Working Groups—are now moving forward with planning and coordination.

After the Encuentro, the Executive Committee and the Visioning Planning Committee (VPC) came together on October 24 for a joint debriefing to reflect on the experience and identify the emerging directions that surfaced. On November 6, the Executive Committee met again to consider one of the most important questions raised during the gathering: “What are we asking of the DSC?”

Our deep gratitude goes to the Visioning Planning Committee for their outstanding leadership, thoughtful planning, and ongoing commitment to accompany the DSC through this process of discernment. The task of the VPC formally concluded after the joint debriefing on October 26. The members of the VPC will remain engaged as the work of the Encuentro continues to unfold in the months ahead.

To continue gathering wisdom and reflection, a post-Encuentro survey was shared with participants on October 31. The feedback collected will help guide the Executive Committee as it shapes the next phase of this shared journey.

The DSC Encuentro was truly a moment of grace and renewal—a time of laughter, prayer, and profound encounter. Its impact continues to ripple through our Dominican family, calling us to move forward together in a spirit of faith, collaboration, and hope.