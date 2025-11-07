Adrian Dominicans Welcome Two New Associates

Adrian Dominican Associates and Sisters welcomed two new Associates, Susan Lanstra and Timothy Goyette, on October 26, 2025. The formal Ritual for the Reception of New Adrian Dominican Associates was held in Holy Rosary Chapel on the Motherhouse Campus in Adrian.

Associates are women and men, at least 18 years of age, who feel called to live out the Dominican Charism (spirit) and who make a non-vowed commitment to associate themselves with the Adrian Dominican Congregation. While maintaining their independent lifestyle, they are invited to share in the mission, ministries, and spiritual and social activities of Sisters and Associates.

Associate Nancy Mason Bordley, Director of the Office of Dominican Charism, welcomed Adrian Dominican Associates and Sisters, family members of the new Associates, and friends.

Both Susan and Timothy came to know the Adrian Dominican Congregation through their involvement with the St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center in Flint, Michigan, and through working with Associate Steve Wolbert and Sister Carol Weber, OP, Executive Director of the Center and Co-founder with Sister Judy Blake, CSJ. The Center’s programs include a food pantry, employment preparation, a literacy center, an eye clinic, and other separate programs for women and men.

Sister Carol, their mentor, introduced each Associate candidate in turn. Noting that Timothy works in his family’s business in the Flint area, Goyette Mechanical, she added that he “is also a significant part of our employment preparation program,” working with the men. “Tim is really involved in changing lives and helping people gain what they need in order to live, giving meaning to them.”

Sister Carol noted that Timothy had also been “searching for meaning for quite some time.” When he attended the Associate commitment program last year for Associate Steve Wolbert, he felt the call to be an Associate as well, she said.

In formally requesting reception as an Associate, Timothy expressed gratitude for his family and friends – 18 of whom attended the Ritual – as well as members of the Dominican family. “My decision to become part of the Dominican family has been like a seed, planted and nurtured through service and prayer, and most particularly by being part of the community of people working at and being cared for at the St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center in Flint,” he said. Becoming an Associate “is the beginning of a new faith journey, and I’m so thankful for this opportunity.”

Sister Carol introduced Susan as an employee of Hurley Hospital in Flint, “where she helps the disadvantaged and the uninsured to obtain the help they need. Susan is very compassionate. She sees a need and immediately tries to find a way to help.” She added that Susan is also working on her Master’s in Social Work (MSW) degree, which would “bring a lot of hope and strength to our people in Flint.” Susan was also inspired to become an Associate by Steve’s commitment as an Associate, Sister Carol added.

“People ask me why … I want to become a social worker,” Susan said. “And I get the same reaction when I tell them that I’m becoming an Associate.” She spoke of the similarities between social workers and the Dominican family. “Social workers have a code of ethics and core values,” such as service, social justice, dignity, integrity, human relationships, and competence. Susan found the same core values in the Mission and Vision of the Adrian Dominican Sisters.

Timothy and Susan proclaimed together the Commitment Statement of Associates: “United in purpose through the Office of Dominican Charism, we Dominican Associates commit ourselves to sharing life in a communion of Gospel-driven women and men who are spiritual seekers, alive with the fire of being Dominican in service to the world … We strive to widen and deepen the impact of the Dominican Charism, which urges us forward in our desire to transform our world in partnership with the emerging reign of God.” The Associates in attendance in turn proclaimed this statement.

The new Associates and their mentors concluded the ceremony by signing papers declaring their commitment as Adrian Dominican Associates. They each received the Associate pin and a candle, symbolic of their new commitment.

For information on becoming an Adrian Dominican Associate or a partner in mission in any way, contact Associate Nancy Mason Bordley at 517-266-3534 or visit www.adriandominicans.org/MeetDominicans/Associates.