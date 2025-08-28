Associate Spotlight – Katie Patterson

“Love one another.” – Katie Patterson

The Sparkill Dominican Associates are lay women and men who share in the mission of the Dominican Sisters, walking alongside them in their ministry of justice, peace, and compassion. Our Associates bring their gifts and spirit to communities in New York, Missouri, and beyond.

Today, we shine a light on Katie Patterson, a dedicated Associate in St. Louis who has been part of our community for the past eight years.

Inspired by her mother’s example, Katie began volunteering at a young age, living out the Gospel message to “do unto others…” Growing up in St. Louis County, she organized donation drives to support individuals experiencing homelessness—collecting toiletries, socks, and other essentials.

Katie’s journey as an Associate was shaped by her connection with Sisters Marie Daugherty, Carol Kopp, and Loretta—all of whom she met at Epiphany Parish and who shared her love for music. Their friendship and shared values led her to volunteer at the East Side Center, where she found not just a place to serve, but a spiritual home.

At the Center, Katie offers more than meals—she offers presence. Whether singing, playing games, reading Scripture, or simply sharing time, she meets people of all ages with compassion and joy. Her work with the Senior Women Group, in particular, has been deeply meaningful.

Being part of the Sparkill Dominican Associates has been a transformative experience for Katie. “Helping people makes me feel closer to Jesus,” she says. Guided by the Holy Spirit, she continues to serve with gratitude and love.

Katie’s message to the world is simple yet profound: “Love one another.” And we couldn’t agree more.