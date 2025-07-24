Season of Creation 2025 – Peace with Creation

Click here to access Season of Creation 2025 Document

This year’s theme calls us to recognize the global war against Creation—a reality shaped by climate change, injustice, broken relationships, and unsustainable living. The Ecumenical Steering Committee reminds us: without justice, there can be no peace—and without peace, Creation cannot flourish.

As we witness the growing devastation of our Earth, we’re invited into a journey of conversion, healing, and solidarity. Through prayer, reflection, and transformative action, we can help restore justice and renew harmony with all of God’s Creation.

Let us walk together in hope—toward true Peace with Creation. 🌿