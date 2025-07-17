Tacoma Dominican Sisters Celebrate “Cherished Belonging” at Annual Summer Gathering

The Tacoma Dominican Sisters held their annual Summer Gathering on June 27, continuing a cherished tradition that began in place of Chapters and Assemblies after their final Chapter in June 2019, when they installed their first Commissary.

This year, approximately 40 sisters and associates gathered to reflect, reconnect, and celebrate. The theme, Cherished Belonging, was inspired by the work of author Greg Boyle and shaped both the spirit and structure of the day.

The morning centered on small group discussions at each table, offering participants an opportunity to reflect on the theme in meaningful conversation. True to Dominican tradition, the atmosphere was filled with thoughtful sharing, joyful laughter, and a familiar feeling that there was never quite enough time together.

After lunch, the community honored their 2025 Jubilarians. This year’s six Jubilarians—Sisters Cabrini Cettolin, Martha Costello, Mary Buttimer, Pauline Igoe, Susanne Perri, and Kay Lewis—are all celebrating 70 years of religious life. Three of the six were able to be present: Sisters Susanne Perri, Martha Costello, and Cabrini Cettolin.

The day concluded with the annual Missioning Ritual, a tradition that has been part of the Tacoma Dominicans since 1988, replacing the formal practice of assignments. With only one sister remaining in active ministry, a new version of the ritual was created this year, deeply rooted in the Cherished Belonging theme. This new ritual honors the community’s ongoing Dominican mission and affirms that each sister and associate is cherished—not only for the gifts they bring but for who they are.

Sisters and associates left the Gathering with full hearts—not just from the day’s events, but from the opportunity to be together as a community, sharing the joys and sorrows of the past year and drawing strength from one another.