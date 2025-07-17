Sister Gina Scaringella Professes Final Vows

On Saturday, June 7, Sister Regina (Gina) Scaringella, OP, professed perpetual vows as a Sister of Saint Dominic of Caldwell during a joyful Eucharistic liturgy for the Vigil of Pentecost. Dominican sisters from the Caldwell, Amityville, and Peace congregations joined the celebration, along with Sister Gina’s family and friends from near and far.

Rev. Thomas Dente, pastor of Notre Dame Church, North Caldwell, NJ, presided at the liturgy, during which Sister Luella Ramm, OP, prioress of the Sisters of Saint Dominic, received Sister Gina’s vows.

Though it is uncommon for a sister to share a reflection at her own profession of vows, Sister Gina opted to do so. “I knew it would be an added responsibility at a time when I was already feeling stretched, given all the details to put together for the celebration,” she says. “But my love for the Dominican preaching charism is such a part of who I am. So I really felt called to take on that challenge.”

In her reflection, she emphasized her need to rely on God’s providence: “As I make my covenant forever with our very generous God, I know that I’ll be lost if I don’t depend on the Spirit who comes to the aid of our weakness.” She admitted, however, that she often forgets her need for “living water”—that is, the Holy Spirit, who is promised by Jesus in the gospel for Pentecost Vigil (John 7:37-39). “Still,” she added, “the Holy Spirit comes.” She recalled sitting by a pond at a local park, taking a break during the intense days of planning for her vows celebration. The pond had a fountain, she said, which she watched for a while as she “prayed about living water and the Holy Spirit and perpetual vows.” As she prayed, she had a graced recognition: she realized that as the fountain pushed water upward, the water’s flow took the shape of a heart as it fell back downward. The work ahead still felt “a bit harrowing,” but she understood that “God, through God’s Holy Spirit, would never be closer than at that moment.” She told the assembly, “In any and every moment of my vowed life, of your life, we can say in truth, God will never be closer than he is right now.”

Sister Gina grew up in Fairfield, NJ. She was a medical editor and a longtime resident of Caldwell before entering the Caldwell Dominican congregation in November 2016. She has known the Sisters of Saint Dominic since childhood, thanks to their ministry in schools and parishes in the area. She attended Mount Saint Dominic Academy in Caldwell and later taught foreign languages at her alma mater for several years. She earned an undergraduate degree in Italian from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in Italian from Rutgers University, where she again encountered the Caldwell Dominicans through campus ministry.

She ministers as a writer, editor, and preacher. In September 2025, she will join the inaugural cohort of PROCLAIM, a certificate program for Catholic women preachers. PROCLAIM is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Spirituality of Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, IN, and several other organizations, with support from the Compelling Preaching Initiative of the Lilly Endowment Inc.