Sinsinawa Dominicans Volunteer at House of Peace

For more than 175 years, Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa have carried forward our mission of preaching, teaching, and living gospel values through compassionate outreach to others. As women of hope, we stand in solidarity with those affected by poverty, war, racism, and other harm. This reflects our belief in the dignity of every person. During this Jubilee Year of Hope, we walk with those who suffer—offering dignity, comfort, and care.



At Milwaukee’s House of Peace, hope comes in the form of warm coats, baby clothes, and shoes, where Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters (pictured above from left) Elayne Hill, Mary Howard Johnstone, Mary Ann Carroll, Patricia Rogers, and JoAnne Leo volunteer in the “clothing closet” where every item is freely given and deeply needed.



SISTER MARY ANN SHARES SOME OF HER RECENT ENCOUNTERS THERE.

“When I volunteer weekly, I am HOPEFUL that some generous soul

will donate a bag of infant clothing which will be chosen by a new mom.”



"An elderly woman who lives in a tent comes in HOPING she will find a warm blanket and heavy sweater."

a warm blanket and heavy sweater.”



"A young man came to the door HOPING to find a pair of dress slacks in his size to wear to a funeral."

in his size to wear to a funeral.”



"When the weather is frigid, men who live on the street HOPE they will find warm coats, hats, scarves, and gloves."

find warm coats, hats, scarves, and gloves.”



"A woman who was starting a new job HOPED that she could find a pair of nice shoes to wear at work."

of nice shoes to wear at work.”

“Our guests are delighted with their ‘finds’ and grateful to all who generously provided for their needs,” said Sister Mary Ann. Hope continues to thrive. We continue to offer hope and healing in a broken world.