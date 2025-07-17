Adrian Dominicans Join National Billboard Campaign

The Adrian Dominican Sisters and other congregations of women religious in Michigan and Indiana have launched a billboard campaign to share the Gospel message of love and care for others.

In Lenawee County, five billboards placed by the Adrian Dominican Sisters simply read, “Love is kind. – 1 Corinthians 13:4.” This message aligns with the Adrian Dominican Congregation’s commitment to help build the beloved community in which everyone is cared for, absent of poverty, hunger, and hate.

The Congregation issued a public statement on April 7, 2025 (https://adriandominicans.org/News/statement-of-adrian-dominican-sisters-on-the-beloved-community), urging all people to help build a beloved community among the American people in the face of the many dehumanizing executive actions and decisions of the Trump Administration. In the statement, the Adrian Dominican leadership prayed that “the goodwill characteristic of the American people of all faith traditions will call us to kinder, more compassionate, respectful, and generous ways of being good, caring neighbors to one another – and to all the other beautifully diverse peoples of the world’s nations, neighbors in our common Earth home.”

The billboards are located at U.S. 12 and Miller Road, U.S. 12 and Matthews Highway, M-50 and Matthews Highway, U.S. 223 and Sandy Beach Road, and U.S. 223 and Humphrey Highway.

Five other congregations are placing billboards with messages urging care and concern for people and planet, displayed in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, Michigan, and South Bend, Mishawaka, and Plymouth, Indiana. Participating congregations are Grand Rapids Dominican Sisters and Sisters of St. Joseph in Michigan and Sisters of the Holy Cross, Poor Handmaids, and Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in Indiana.