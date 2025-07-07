Rooted in Joy, Committed to Mission: Amityville Dominicans Welcome New Leadership

On June 22th, the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville celebrated a special Mass for the Transferal of Leadership, welcoming the newly installed Leadership Council including Prioress Peggy McVetty as well as Councilors Sister Diane Morgan, Sister Diane Capuano, Sister Judy Flanagan and Sister Laura Arvin.

St. Albert’s Chapel in the Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse in Amityville, NY, was packed with Sisters, Associates, friends and family to celebrate this new team.

“Those of us installed today, did not say yes to a role,” Sister Peggy McVetty told the congregants that day. “Rather, we said yes to a relationship, a relationship with each other, with our sisters, associates, staff, partners in mission, and most especially we said yes to the mission entrusted to us by our founder of St. Dominic to help forward the holy preaching of God’s unconditional love for every person and all of creation. Our founder’s vision encouraged his followers to be rooted in joy and to courageously and authentically preach as best as we can through words and how we live.”

Sister Peggy asked those gathered that day to uphold them in their thoughts and prayers. “Today, we for your prayers as we step into the next few years, not without fear, and not without purpose,” she said. “Let us trust in God’s promise to behold something new and to remember that this Congregation of Amityville Dominicans are called to be signs of joy and hope.”

A special thanks was offered to the outgoing council members. “I want to and I need to offer sincere thanks to Sisters Pat Koehler and Peggy Krajci,” she said, as the Community applauded. “During these past six years, they faithfully served as members of the Leadership Team and talk about sacrifice. No words can truly express your love of this congregation. It is so clear.”

Caption: (Top row) Sister Judt Flanagan, Sister Diane Capuano, Sister Laura Arvin

(Bottom Row) Prioress Sister Peggy McVetty and Sister Diane Morgan