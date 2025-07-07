Celebrating Sacred Heart and The Gift of Leadership

On Friday, June 27, 2025, the Dominican Sisters of Caldwell gathered in joy and thanksgiving to celebrate the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, patron of the congregation. This feast day, which invites us to dwell in the merciful and boundless love of Christ, was made even more meaningful as the congregation marked a sacred moment of transition in leadership.

During the Transition of Leadership Mass, held in the presence of sisters, associates, family, and friends, Sister Luella Ramm, OP, renewed her commitment as prioress of the congregation. The newly elected Council, including Sister Kathleen Tuite, OP, Sister Marie Mueller, OP, and Sister Deborah Lynch, OP, also accepted the call to serve, pledging themselves to the shared work of guiding the congregation with wisdom, compassion, and fidelity to the Dominican mission.

The Mass was made all the more personal through the presence of clergy with deep ties to the sisters being honored. The principal celebrant, Father John Gabriel, is Sister Luella’s cousin. One of the concelebrants, Father Thomas Lynch, is the brother of Sister Deborah. The homily was offered by Father Paul Manning, a long-time friend of Sister Kathleen, whose words gave depth and inspiration to the call of leadership rooted in faith.

In her remarks, Sister Luella said, “May we be guided by the love of God and our desire to serve our congregation. We must clothe ourselves with heartfelt compassion, with kindness, gentleness, and patience. Over all these virtues, let us put on love which binds the rest together in perfect unity.” The congregation responded with one voice: “May the Spirit of God bless us with all we need most at this time and in time to come. We ask this in the name of Jesus.”

It was a day of grace and continuity, an affirmation that when leadership is anchored in love, it becomes a true act of service.

Image 1, left to right: Sister Marie Mueller, OP, councilor; Sister Deborah Lynch, OP, councilor; Sister Luella Ramm, OP, prioress; Sister Kathleen Tuite, OP, vicaress.Image 2: Caldwell Dominican Motherhouse ChapelImage 3: Caldwell Dominican Council Installation