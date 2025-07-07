A Seat at The Table: Reflections from CSW69

By Sr. Patricia Dougherty

Being selected to represent North America at the sixty-ninth session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) at the United Nations was both an honor and a profound responsibility. As a Dominican Sister deeply committed to the advancement of women, I was humbled when the San Rafael Dominicans submitted my name in response to a call from the Dominican Sisters International Confederation (DSIC), which had offered to sponsor one sister from each continent. My work in teaching and advocacy helped bring me to that moment—and yet, I knew I was one voice among many in a global movement demanding justice and equality for all women.

CSW69 focused on the progress made since the 1995 Beijing Platform for Action, a landmark framework to advance women’s rights and gender equality. I joined Dominican sisters from Spain, Peru, the Philippines, and (originally) Cameroon, though our sister from Cameroon was unable to attend due to visa issues. We gathered in New York City, housed in a warm and welcoming apartment on East 93rd Street by our DSIC UN Representative, Sr. Durstyne Farnan, OP—affectionately known as Sr. Dusty. She became our guide, mentor, and anchor in the whirlwind of the next ten days.

As someone unfamiliar with the city, navigating New York was its own challenge. The towering buildings and relentless pace made orientation difficult, but Sr. Dusty patiently helped us acclimate. Our first major task—obtaining our UN badges—was a joyful milestone. With our passes proudly displayed around our necks, we were granted access to official spaces and began the work we had come to do.

The breadth of CSW69 was astounding: hundreds of sessions offered by governments, NGOs, and grassroots coalitions. Most sessions ran 90 minutes, often back-to-back, requiring careful planning and discernment. I gravitated toward sessions highlighting indigenous communities, marginalized voices, and unfamiliar regions. Often, I consulted with fellow sisters, and occasionally, I followed Sr. Dusty’s lead.

Two sessions in particular stood out. The first, “The Equal Rights Amendment: Driving U.S. Action on the Beijing Declaration,” illuminated the renewed push to include the ERA as the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. I was surprised to learn that on January 17, 2025, President Biden affirmed that the ERA is now law—but that it has yet to be printed in the Constitution. Legal and political challenges persist, but the room was electric with resolve. The panelists were brilliant—strategic, knowledgeable, and deeply passionate. Their message was clear: hope and determination are not only alive but also organizing for action.

The second unforgettable session took place on St. Patrick’s Day: “1 for 8 Billion: A Call for the First Madam Secretary-General at the UN.” This dynamic presentation made the case for electing a woman to lead the United Nations—an institution long committed to gender equity, yet still led exclusively by men. As the 2026 election approaches, the campaign to ensure female candidates are seriously considered is gaining traction. A tangible proposal emerged: require a female-only slate of candidates. After hearing stories of seven qualified women overlooked in the last election, the urgency was clear. These sessions didn’t just analyze problems; they offered solutions and inspired action.

Throughout the week, I attended powerful panels on domestic violence, femicide, and the resilience of women in war-torn regions. Indigenous women from Aotearoa (New Zealand), India, Oklahoma, and Guatemala told raw, heartbreaking stories. A particularly moving moment occurred in a Zoom session with women in Gaza—speaking from tents—sharing their day-to-day reality since the October 2023 invasion. The next morning, bombings resumed. And yet, their dignity and clarity remained unshaken.

Sessions on health care, education, peacebuilding, and environmental justice wove a global tapestry of shared struggles and victories. I heard voices from Kerala, the Philippines, Liberia, Indonesia, Ireland, Mexico, Uganda, and beyond. Some testimonies were harrowing. Others spoke to slow but meaningful progress. Many reinforced the same message: women must be at the table where decisions are made. Representation is not symbolic—it is strategic, essential, and urgent.

Outside of sessions, there was time to visit family, see the city, and attend a moving International Women’s Day concert showcasing female musicians from around the globe. These moments of joy and reflection grounded the intensity of the week.

In the end, CSW69 was a deeply affirming experience. It offered not only a global education in the realities facing women today, but also a powerful reminder of the Dominican charism—to preach truth, to stand for justice, and to accompany the vulnerable. I was not just a participant. I was a witness to hope.

More than anything, this opportunity renewed my conviction that leadership is not just about being present—it’s about bringing others with you, lifting their stories, and acting on what you’ve heard. The seat I held at the table was not mine alone—it belonged to every woman I’ve taught, advocated for, or prayed alongside. And now, more than ever, we must keep making room for those still waiting for their voice to be heard.

PHOTOS: solo shot of Sr Patricia Dougherty

Above: Sr. Genevieve from Philippines; Sr. Monica from Spain; Sr. Patricia Dougherty, OP; Sr. Carmen from Peru with one of the banners showing the aim of CSW.

Sr. Genevieve from Philippines; Sr. Monica from Spain; Sr. Patricia Dougherty, OP; Sr. Carmen from Peru standing with the UN symbol, which is a map of world surrounded by olive branches—a symbol of hope, peace, and unity around the world.