Updates from the Futuring Leadership Team

In addition to establishing cohort goals for the next three years, the FLT will expand its membership to six at this time. This addition will help share the workload, expand the range of voices in FLT discussions, and ease the succession planning for the Team. Interested cohort members are invited to submit their name – or recommend a peer – to further explore what membership on the Futuring Leadership Team could mean for them. Deadline for submissions is June 30 to Lisa Kane at dscfuturing@domlife.org

We are grateful to the OP Spirituality & Theology Working Group. for their presentation to the cohort on Preaching as a Spiral of Transformation: Women Preachers in a New Paradigm. Special gratitude to Beth Murphy (Springfield) and Zenaida Giron Hernandez (MSJ) for sharing their very personal experiences as praxis for application of the Spiral.

Our next quarterly cohort gatherings will be on Saturday August 9 3-5pm ET and Wednesday August 20 7-9pm ET. We will hear from our Under 70 Cohort Sisters who represented us at the DSIC and Hope Ezperanza assemblies, both held in Rome. More information and the registration link will be available in the weeks to come.

The Dominican Vocations Collaboration Group is hosting the 2025 Service Immersion experience in Chicago, Illinois June 17–21. Ten discerners have registered to attend and there is a waiting list! Please pray that the Holy Spirit may continue to guide all who take part in these days!

The Bridging Polarities Working Group is finalizing plans for a Restorative Circles Training course. It will be offered in English with Spanish interpretation. Stay tune for further info!