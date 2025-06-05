Sister Spotlight – Dominican Sisters of Peace in Jamaica

This way to Jamaica….

A story’s beginning may not be the most earth-shattering part of the tale.

But it can affect how the story evolves and can influence the ending. It does that in this story.

This story begins with Sister Gene Poore, OP, a Dominican Sister of Peace who has played an integral part in the Congregation’s ministry in Jamaica.



She has been responsible for leading educational efforts and the Jamaican Outreach Collaborative – a group of organizations working to empower people living on the margins in Kingston, Jamaica. A large part of the Collaborative’s focus is on 3,500 people living on the edge of a landfill in the Riverton Meadows Community. Other efforts target neighborhood groups and “Mustard Seed Homes” that house children with disabilities.

Trying to meet the needs of Jamaicans who are faced with violence, poverty, low educational levels, unemployment, poor parental guidance, and a lack of recreational facilities, has been a non-stop effort.



In 2015, Sr. Gene’s leadership efforts within the Jamaican Outreach Collaborative led to the creation of the Riverton Youth Center – which is actually a repurposed shipping container turned community hub that stands tall in the landfill area.



The Center is a safe haven for children, a place for homework help, games, and meetings. Over time, the young Jamaican members of the Youth Group have become leaders in another initiative- the LEAD Program (Leadership, Empowerment, Action and Development) and now these young Jamaican adults are overseeing children in the summer youth program.

Sr. Gene’s first missionary trip happened in 1992 when she served in the summer program there. Her continued involvement became clear when she saw a portrait of St. Dominic. “I stayed at St. Theresa’s Convent when I first got involved, and in the dining room there was a framed picture of Saint Dominic raising a child to life. The longer I was in Jamaica the more symbolic that picture became to me. The idea of raising a child back to life or giving them hope became equated with the worth of the summer program in Jamaica and doing what is needed to have it continue.”

To that end, Sr. Gene has helped raise donations and write grants for the youth programs for many years from her desk in Columbus, Ohio. But she still travels back to the island country to oversee the activities of the Jamaican ministry. As important, her enthusiasm has led other Sisters and Associates to become connected to the Jamaican ministry.

Sr. Ana Gonzalez is one of those Sisters. She was a novice when she first went to Jamaica in 2016 for an immersion experience. She was deeply affected by what she saw there and continues to return to offer her time and artistic talents to the people of the island nation.

“I thought I knew poverty, growing up in Mexico – but with each situation I saw, it felt like punches in the gut… Despite what appears to be hopelessness, the individuals I have seen are joyful, have dreams for a better life — and that feeling was loud and massive at the landfill.”

“The Sisters who participate in the outreach support each other on the island too. Our conversations many times conclude with, ‘God is always part of everything that is happening, God is always in the picture.’ The experiences have been powerful.”

For the past two years, Sr Ana has returned to Jamaica as a graduate assistant for the volunteer and learning service center at Boston College, bringing a group of students with her. The young Sister is not only keeping her involvement alive and active, but she is also influencing the next generation.

“It is amazing what the college students learn and retain from a trip to Jamaica. You can teach a student only so much with what is in a book – by making the trip, seeing what is happening and getting involved, they too were transformed by their experiences.”

Sr. Gene will be going back this summer and always looks forward to seeing the evidence of transformation for those participating in the youth program.

“Within the LEAD program, we now have about 50 young people who are 12-18 years of age. They are learning to write a resume, preparing for job interviews and learning how to be leaders. The young people are doing more than just playing games – they are developing skills.”

And, for Sr. Gene, every trip takes her back to the portrait she saw decades ago, “Young people who may have once felt complete despair, can envision a new way of living, through their own efforts at the Youth Center. We provide the tools they need to get them going, but what is so rewarding is that they are doing the work needed to send them in a new direction and create hope for a new life.”