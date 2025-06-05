Associate Spotlight – Beth Dennis, Dominican Sisters of Peace

Fifth Grade teacher Beth Dennis seems to have found the perfect outlet for living out her commitment as a Dominican Associate.

Her classroom at St Pius X Catholic school in Loudonville, NY is the setting where she talks to students about the values of Dominican Life and leads by example.

Hers is an integrated classroom where she touches the lives of children who are all very different from each other. She instructs in language arts but is also a special education and arts teacher.

One day Beth’s lesson may be on developing empathy by introducing the children to a book about a young girl who is dying. The project produced student-made bird art in the form of cranes that carry students’ prayers inside them.

The next focus might be on adoration, creating pocket altars in class. And, when the children see Beth’s plan to buy coats for children in need and the homeless, they really get the message of giving with joy.

Beth’s commitment to live a life guided by Dominican principles was influenced by her mother, also an associate. “I really got deeper into my faith and decided to become an associate because I saw how my mother put Dominican principals into action and gave very selflessly to others.”

For Beth, living as a Dominican Associate is a prayerful and mindful process. She hopes she can influence young people, and that it can be passed along to the rest of the community, too.

In a podcast with the Diocese of Albany, New York, she talked about how she also learns just as much from her students. During the discussion, she talked about how the children inspire her to pray, to learn more about God and to take a moment – as she needs it – to ask for God’s help.

Beth is one of 600+ Associates of the Dominican Sisters of Peace, a diverse group that includes a variety of ages, faith traditions and geographies. The common thread among them all is the Dominican charism of prayer, study, service and community, and how they share these gifts with those around them.