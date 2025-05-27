Maryknoll Sisters Invited you to Join Them

The SHARE Foundation and the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR) warmly invite you to join us in a celebration of the 45th anniversary of the martyrdom of Ita, Maura, Dorothy and Jean. We want to remember our sisters as they were then, and they are now — alive in the struggle for a better world. We remember them by continuing to walk with the people of God in El Salvador.

Join our Pilgrimage to El Salvador, November 28th to December 6th, 2025 and to Honduras, December 6th to 10th. Walk on sacred land with the people of Ita, Maura, Dorothy, Jean, and Oscar Romero… The People of God.

The pilgrimage will include visiting the site of the assassination of Ita, Maura, Dorothy and Jean, as well as the sites where Monseñor Romero, Elba, Celina and the 6 Jesuits were killed. We will visit a women’s health and cancer prevention project; we will have an opportunity to embrace and walk with deported women and their families in El Salvador and Honduras. Please apply at share-elsalvador.org.